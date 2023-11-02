‘Real Housewives’ Star Avoids Jail for DUI Hit-and-Run
Shannon Beador, 59, was sentenced to three years of probation, 40 hours of community service, and a nine-month alcohol program on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to a DUI hit-and-run that took place on Sept. 16. The Real Housewives of Orange County star crashed into an apartment complex in Newport Beach around midnight and fled. According to CBS News, Gaby, a witness who saw Beador speed away said, “We heard loud screeching and a loud noise. We looked out the window and there was a car driving away after running into the house.” She recalled that the front bumper of the car was scraping the road and oil was spilling out from the car. TMZ reported that Beador was arrested by Newport Beach police, who measured her blood alcohol content level to be 0.24%, three times the legal limit. When she was taken into custody, her lawyer said, “She is extremely apologetic and remorseful… and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”