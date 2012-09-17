CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Real Solutions Needed for Medicare

    OPINION

    David McNew / Getty Images

    We need to find intelligent ways to broach the unmentionable subjects when it comes to Medicare, writes Steven Rattner, former counselor to the secretary of the Treasury, in The New York Times. While hyperventilating politicians have done much to cloud the issue, it’s time to take serious measures, Rattner says. With both presidential tickets offering plans for the program, Rattner says that “the big money in Medicare is not to be found in Mr. Ryan’s competition or Mr. Obama’s innovation, but in reducing the cost of treating people in the last year of life, which consumes more than a quarter of the program’s budget.”

    Read it at The New York Times