Reality TV Star Todd Chrisley Is Finding Out That Prison Isn’t So Nice
CHRISLEY WANTS BEST
Todd Chrisley, the former Chrisley Knows Best star now doing time for tax fraud, has complained that prison is rather unpleasant, especially for celebrities. His lawyer, Jay Surgent, told TMZ that Chrisley is unhappy with the poor plumbing, possible mold, and lack of air conditioning at FPC Pensacola in Florida. Chrisley has also suffered what Surgent described as some strange incidents that he put down to Chrisley’s celeb status, including someone possibly taking a photo of him as he slept and his mail being destroyed. On her podcast earlier this week, Savannah Chrisley said her parents, Todd and Julie, were living a “nightmare.” Julie, who was locked up in Kentucky for similar offenses, was dealing with snakes “just casually slithering on the floor in front of her,” Savannah claimed. Todd is serving 12 years, while Julie received a seven-year sentence.