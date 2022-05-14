Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Set to Begin Fraud Trial in Atlanta
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are headed to court in Atlanta Monday after prosecutors claim the couple committed bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys are known for a litany of USA Network and E! shows including Love Limo, Growing Up Chrisley, and most prominently, Chrisley Knows Best, which was just renewed for its 10th season, the Associated Press reports. But according to prosecutors, the Chrisleys do not, in fact, know best and claim that among other crimes, the couple used fake documents to file for loans and used fake bank statements to try and rent a home in California. The indictments, filed in August 2019 and February 2021, also claim the couple didn’t pay rent once moving into the house. In total, the Chrisleys are charged with one count of tax fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie is also charged with wire fraud and obstructing justice, the AP reports. Todd addressed the accusations in an Instagram post in 2019 and denied all wrongdoing. He claimed a fired employee forged the incriminating documents to sabotage the family.