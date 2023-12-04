Reason ‘Royal Racists’ Were Named in Dutch Translation Revealed: Report
MISTAKES WERE MADE
The final version of author Omid Scobie’s bridge-burning royal tell-all Endgame sent to the book’s Dutch publisher by his agent did not name the pair of senior royals who allegedly raised concerns about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s then-unborn son’s skin color. But the translator who handled the text somehow was working with a previous draft version of the manuscript sent by the agent which did name them, a source close to the publisher revealed to The Times Sunday. It is apparently common practice for translators to begin work on early versions of books to speed up the process—but it remains unclear how the error made it past editors and, ultimately, to print, forcing the Dutch publishing house Xander Uitgevers to pull thousands of copies from store shelves.