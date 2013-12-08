Rebecca Black Releases ‘Saturday’

CHEAT SHEET
You had to know Rebecca Black was planning a comeback. 2011’s biggest viral star has finally moved on from Friday, with her new video “Saturday,” released on, you guessed it, Saturday. In keeping with her Friday tradition, the video was released on YouTube—and it already has three million views. You have only yourselves to blame for her fame, people. Anyway, the video features some callbacks to “Friday” (Black eats out of a cereal bowl, writes “fun fun fun fun” on someone’s face, says “tryin’ to get Friday out of my head”), as well as a party with plenty of twerking, just so we’re all aware this was made in 2013.