Activist Who Berated Elderly Man in MAGA Hat Is Missing

Police are searching for a missing California activist who lost her job and received death threats after she confronted an elderly man wearing a Make America Great Again hat earlier this month. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Rebecca Parker Mankey, 46, never made it home to Palo Alto after a weekend trip; police traced her cellphone to Aberdeen, Washington, on Friday morning, but she hasn’t been heard from since, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Mankey gained notoriety after she posted on Facebook about berating a 74-year-old man in Starbucks over his choice of headwear. She was fired from her job at a record store, and she left a political organization she co-founded.