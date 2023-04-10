Rebekah Jones and the Dangers of DeSantis Derangement Syndrome

Get more news and opinions in the twice-daily Beast Digest newsletter. Don’t miss the next big story, sign up here.

Rebekah Jones, a prominent critic of “fascist” Ron DeSantis, is alleging that Florida police have “kidnapped” her son for political retribution.

The trouble for Jones is that her 13-year-old son sent some disturbing messages to his friends via Snapchat, including ones saying, “I want to shoot up the school” and “it’s been like 3-4 weeks since I got on my new….antidepressants and they aren’t working but they’re suppose to by now so I have no hope in getting better so why not kill the losers at school.”

In today’s “see something, say something” world, prudence demands that we take threats seriously. But in 2023 America, crazy conspiracy theories are lent credence by politicians who clearly do use the power of government to target their political opponents for retribution.

Jones, who was fired from the Florida Department of Health in 2020 after alleging the state was pressuring her to downplay risks of COVID, is currently suing the state over her termination.

Anyone who is a parent can (somewhat) sympathize with Jones’ defense of her son. I was once pulled into a meeting because my then-young son was alleged to have made threats against the school. After being bullied by a student, he said something to the effect of, “I want to fire the school.” He meant that he wanted to terminate their employment. They initially interpreted “fire the school” in a more incendiary way.

While it’s tough being a parent, it’s even tougher to give Jones the benefit of the doubt in this particular situation. Her son’s comments are hard to misinterpret, and the danger of ignoring blaring warning signs—look no further than the recent school shooting in Nashville—certainly outweighs the danger of intervention.

Moreover, the notion that Jones’ son was “kidnapped”—her wording in a viral tweet—is undermined by the fact that she surrendered her son to the sheriff’s office last Wednesday.

There is also the unseemliness of Jones using this incident to raise money for her “Whistleblower Go Fund Me.”

As to the underlying charge that Jones and her son are being targeted for retribution? According to VICE, “there is currently no evidence to suggest that the arrest of Jones’s son is part of a broader vendetta against her by the DeSantis administration.”

We are left with the story of a once-promising woman who, like a lot of Americans, seems to have been radicalized by Trump, COVID-19, and (perhaps the most dangerous) a taste of political celebrity. It’s unfortunate that she appears to also view her personal struggles as an extension of her political victimhood.

On the other hand, whether or not she truly believes her accusations, Jones is responding to the incentives we have created. “[W]hat gets the most traction with views and followers, it’s the most performative, over the top, perhaps psychiatrically unwell behavior,” Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, author of Glow Kids, told me recently.

In today’s world, nuance is trumped by tribalism in the reflexive rush to take sides. For example, the initial response from some media outlets was to cast Jones as the victim (The Miami Herald reportedly had to correct a headline that downplayed the shooting threats as “memes”).

Meanwhile, our elected leaders—those who might otherwise provide a calming force—are exploiting these same trends.

“Trump Derangement Syndrome” worked both ways. Donald Trump created a cadre of rabid, delusional cult members, yes. But his behavior also radicalized the media and the Democrats, many of whom sought to fight fire with fire.

Look no further than Stormy Daniels’ erstwhile attorney, Michael Avenatti. He rose to fame by trying to out-Trump Trump, only to crash and burn. The lesson? As Avenatti put it, “live by the sword, die by the sword.”

Jones, similarly, appears to be infected by “DeSantis Derangement Syndrome.” She lives in DeSantis’s state, but the governor clearly lives rent-free in her head.

And just as Avenatti aped Trump’s rhetoric, Jones’s hyperbole mirrors DeSantis’s behavior when he talks about Disney, Dr. Fauci, local government officials, etc.

In the grand scheme of things, Rebekah Jones and her son are merely a footnote to a much larger story. But when you consider the subplots about conspiracy theories, political retribution, and school shooting threats, this may also be the most 2023 story imaginable.

