Rebel Wilson Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: ‘We Said YES!’
‘MAGICAL’
Rebel Wilson announced her engagement to girlfriend Ramona Arguma in a Disney-themed Instagram post on Sunday. “We said YES!” the Australian actor, 42, captioned the post. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” The post’s photos show the pair at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, wearing matching pink-and-white sweaters as petals fall around them, with Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background. Wilson went public with her relationship with Agruma, the founder of athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon, in June 2022. She came out as gay at the same time, writing on Instagram, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” The Pitch Perfect star’s first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, was born via surrogate five months later in November. Wilson and Agruma co-parent the infant together, Entertainment Tonight reported last month.