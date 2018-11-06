Actress Rebel Wilson is apologizing for failing to acknowledge the achievements of other plus-size actresses in a boast about her new movie—and for blocking black people who criticized her on Twitter. “I am deeply sorry,” Wilson said in her own tweet. The uproar began when Wilson said on Ellen that she is the first plus-size woman cast as the female lead in a romantic comedy. She was immediately called out in a tweet that noted both Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique had starring roles in rom-coms in 2006. Instead of apologizing, Wilson doubled-down and then began blocking people. But now the “Bridesmaids” actress appears to be very sorry. “In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo’Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake and likely many others,” she wrote. “I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful,” she added. “I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less.”
