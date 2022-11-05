CHEAT SHEET
Rebel Wilson Responds to False Reports That She's Engaged
Sorry, folks: Rebel Wilson’s royal wedding isn’t happening anytime soon. After PageSix reported that the actress was engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Arguma after just seven months of dating, Wilson took to Instagram to debunk the claim. “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged,” the couple shared on Wilson’s Instagram story while at a Disney theme park. An insider leaked the news on Saturday, sharing that the pair got engaged “weeks ago” and were “telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged” at a Casamigos Halloween party last weekend. Wilson came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in June, and has been romantically involved with the entrepreneur since March.