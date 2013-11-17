Rebels Bomb Syrian Army Base

CHEAT SHEET
A bombing at an army transport base in a Damascus suburb killed at least 31 Syrian government troops, including four officers, on Sunday night, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. A bomb is believed to have been placed in a tunnel inside or beneath an administrative building, and the rebel group who took responsibility for the attack posted a video showing the entire building collapsing. Syrian officials have been silent so far on the attack.