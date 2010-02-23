CHEAT SHEET
    Toyota

    Recalls Not Surefire Solution

    Alex Brandon / AP Photo

    The president of Toyota, Akio Toyoda, took full responsibility for his company’s cars’ safety problems in a prepared statement to the House before his testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday. “I regret that this has resulted in the safety issues described in the recalls we face today, and I am sincerely sorry for any accidents that Toyota drivers have experienced,” he said. James E. Lentz III, president of Toyota's U.S. division, also admitted Tuesday that the automaker's so far 8 million recalls haven't necessarily resolved the issue of unintended acceleration. Though the company previously denied that faulty electronics played a role in the problem, Lentz now says they are still examining the issue. Meanwhile, one car owner tearily told the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the time in 2006 when her Lexus involuntarily sped up to 100 miles per hour. The car drove for six miles before she was able to stop it.

