Recalls Not Surefire Solution

The president of Toyota, Akio Toyoda, took full responsibility for his company’s cars’ safety problems in a prepared statement to the House before his testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday. “I regret that this has resulted in the safety issues described in the recalls we face today, and I am sincerely sorry for any accidents that Toyota drivers have experienced,” he said. James E. Lentz III, president of Toyota's U.S. division, also admitted Tuesday that the automaker's so far 8 million recalls haven't necessarily resolved the issue of unintended acceleration. Though the company previously denied that faulty electronics played a role in the problem, Lentz now says they are still examining the issue. Meanwhile, one car owner tearily told the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the time in 2006 when her Lexus involuntarily sped up to 100 miles per hour. The car drove for six miles before she was able to stop it.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
THIS IS NOT THE TIME FOR THIS
Trump’s Aides Are Begging Him Not to Fire Mulvaney: WaPo
Top advisers are reportedly warning the president that firing his latest chief of staff now could lead to disaster in the impeachment probe.3 hrs ago
- 2
COPYCAT
Florida Student President May Be Impeached for Don Jr. Visit
Michael Murphy is facing his own impeachment inquiry after he helped bring Donald Trump Jr. to campus for $50,000.1 hr ago
- 3
Serum Season
Eighteen B Is Here to Save Your Winter Skin
At a 35% savings, you can get one for you and one for a friend.Ad by Eighteen B
- 4
PERMANENT DAMAGE
Venice Mayor Blames Climate Change for Devastating Floods
Shocking pictures showed the iconic Italian city completely flooded, with the waters peaking at 1.87 meters.1 hr ago
- 5
FOREVER AND EVER(LANE)
You Can Now Get Your Everlane Favorites at Nordstrom
All the elevated basics you love from Everlane, now at your neighborhood Nordstrom.40 days ago
- 6
RUBBING ELBOWS
Parnas, Fruman Talked Ukraine With Trump in April 2018: WaPo
Trump is said to have immediately suggested Yovanovitch be fired after Parnas and Fruman described her as working against his interests.10 hrs ago
- 7
WATCHING PAINT DRY
White House to ‘Livestream Construction of the Border Wall’
Jared Kushner has reportedly been pushing for round-the-clock webcams to be set up before next year’s election.2 hrs ago
- 8
MEET THE NEW BOSS
Bolivia Senator Declares Herself Leader After Morales Ouster
“I assume the presidency immediately and will do everything necessary to pacify the country,” Sen. Jeanine Añez Chavez told lawmakers.2 hrs ago
- 9
HERE IT COMES
Witnesses Asked to Review Russia Report Draft, Release Nears
A DOJ official previously said Nov. 20 was target date for the release of IG report on FBI’s investigation into 2016 Trump campaign.2 hrs ago
- 10
‘AN HONOR!!!!!’
Chrissy Teigen: I ‘Boned’ the Sexiest Man Alive!
“I have fulfilled my dream...” the model wrote after her husband John Legend’s “Sexiest Man Alive” magazine cover was unveiled.7 hrs ago