    Record Cyber Monday Sales Expected

    Michael Dwyer / AP Photo

    There’s no one to punch in the digital checkout line. Apart from less violence than on Black Friday, researchers at ComScore said Americans can expect to see sales of $1.5 billion on Cyber Monday—another holiday-season shopping day first cooked up in 2005. That would make it the largest online shopping day of the year, with a 20 percent increase over last year. Online retailers have begun to play into the digital-shopping surge. Amazon.com launched sales at midnight Monday, as did Sears and Kmart.

