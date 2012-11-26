Record Cyber Monday Sales Expected

CHEAT SHEET
There’s no one to punch in the digital checkout line. Apart from less violence than on Black Friday, researchers at ComScore said Americans can expect to see sales of $1.5 billion on Cyber Monday—another holiday-season shopping day first cooked up in 2005. That would make it the largest online shopping day of the year, with a 20 percent increase over last year. Online retailers have begun to play into the digital-shopping surge. Amazon.com launched sales at midnight Monday, as did Sears and Kmart.