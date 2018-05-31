Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow to Step Down

Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, will step down from his position when his contract expires, according to Billboard. Portnow, who helms the organization that runs the Grammy Awards, has been in the position since 2002 but has recently run into controversy. A petition for his resignation garnered over 30,000 signatures and a letter signed by over a dozen female music executives condemned Portnow earlier this year after he said that women needed to “step up” in the music industry if they wanted better representation. Portnow apologized for his remarks after the backlash, and started a task force within the academy to address “explicit barriers and unconscious biases” against women in music. Portnow was also recently accused of “steering money away” from the Academy’s MusiCares Foundation to cover a “deficit created by this year’s Grammy telecast shifting from its longtime home in Los Angeles to New York City for 2018.” Portnow’s replacement will reportedly be installed by next summer.
