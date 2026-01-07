Red-Faced Pentagon Pete Shoves Aside Rubio to Melt Down at Reporter

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth aggressively jumped in to cut off Secretary of State Marco Rubio to yell at a reporter on Capitol Hill.

The two Cabinet members had just come out of a meeting to brief senators on the U.S. operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and explain the path forward.

Rubio had been taking a series of questions from reporters when he was asked about how much involvement in Venezuela would cost U.S. taxpayers before being cut off.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on as Secretary of State Marco Rubio speak to the media before he forced him aside to yell at a reporter from CNN. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The secretary of state insisted it would not cost the U.S. any money and claimed the oil deal would not either.

“None of these troops sit in a dry dock waiting for action,” Rubio said. “They’re deployed somewhere in the world. If they’re not here, they’re somewhere else.”

He argued that if the ships were not in the Caribbean, they would be ”somewhere else conducting activity.”

Hegseth had been standing by, at times smirking, as Rubio spoke, but then he stepped forward, forcing the Secretary of State to shift aside, so he could chime in.

“I want to emphasize that question from CNN,” Hegseth said, glaring at the reporter Manu Raju before launching a verbal attack.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth yells at a reporter following a closed-door briefing with senators on January 7 about the U.S. the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“The questions never asked how much does it cost when they’re in the Mediterranean, or the Red Sea or the Indian Ocean or the Pacific, but now that they’re in our hemisphere and a counter cartel mission or ensuring an indicted individual comes to justice, now now you’re asking the question of cost,” Hegseth raged, gesturing his hand for emphasis. “It’s a disingenuous question to begin with.”

But the defense secretary did not stop there as he continued to rant at the reporter who tried to respond.

“You’re trying to find any angle possible to undermine the success of one of the most historic military missions the world has ever seen,” Hegseth declared.

The defense secretary went on to claim that the operation in Venezuela was one that only the U.S. could accomplish and argued the world is “taking notice of that.”

He went on to tout the seizure of oil tankers being pursued by the U.S.

While Rubio had been taking questions, Hegseth ignored follow-up attempts from reporters and instead spoke louder.

“Our military is prepared to continue this as he said,” Hegseth said, gesturing back to Rubio. “The president when he speaks, he means it, means it. He’s not messing around. We’re an administration of action to advance our interests, and that is on full display.”

He then quickly stepped back without taking a single question as Rubio pointed out that the officials needed to go brief members of the House.

Hegseth ignored questions and beat a hasty retreat as questions were yelled about whether the U.S. would put boots on the ground and more.

Before the defense secretary’s rant in front of the cameras, Rubio attempted to lay out the Trump administration’s plan for Venezuela and insisted that, despite criticism, they’re not just winging it.

He outlined that stabilizing the country relied heavily on the “quarantine” as leverage and execution of a deal to take the oil out of Venezuela. He repeated the claim that the U.S. would take out 30 to 50 million barrels of oil and sell it.

“That money would then be handled in such a way that we will control how it is disbursed in a way that benefits the Venezuelan people, not corruption, not the regime,” Rubio argued.

The secretary of state said the second phase would be making sure the U.S. has access to the Venezuelan market that’s “fair.” He said the third phase would be the transition. He did not provide a timeline.

Democratic senators coming out of the briefing slammed the Trump administration’s plan and warned many questions were left unanswered.

“This is an insane plan. They are talking about stealing the Venezuelan oil at gunpoint for a period of time undefined as leverage to micromanage the country,” said Senator Chris Murphy. “The scope and insanity of that plan is absolutely stunning.”