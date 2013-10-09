Red Sox Beat Rays

Remember last year when the Red Sox were in last place? Nah, they don’t either. The Red Sox bested the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Tuesday night, advancing to the ALCS. The Rays scored first, breaking the scoreless tie in the sixth, but the Red Sox rebounded in the seventh, scoring two runs and then getting a safety run in the top of the ninth. Boston’s Koji Uehara got his salvation, getting the final four outs just one night after giving up the game winning homer to the Rays. Of course, the Red Sox had been the clear favorite for the series: they had the highest number of runs in the regular season and the chronically-underfunded Rays have not made it past the division series since 2009. Boston will now face the winner of the Oakland-Detroit series, which is tied 2-2.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10