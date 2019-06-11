Red Sox Legend David Ortiz on His Way Back to Boston After Being Shot in Dominican Republic

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is on his way back to Boston after being released from a hospital in the Dominican Republic on Monday, ESPN reports. The plane bringing Ortiz home was reportedly provided by the baseball team, and he’ll continue his treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital after being shot in a Santo Domingo nightclub Sunday night. “Right now, the club’s exclusive focus is on David’s health and well-being, and we’re doing everything we can to get David back to Boston as soon as possible,” team president and CEO Sam Kennedy told reporters. Red Sox manager Alex Cora described Ortiz at a Monday news conference as someone who was “bigger than life.” “When he comes back, he’ll be taken care of and he’ll be back with us,” Cora said. “He’ll be in that clubhouse with that big smile and that huge heart.” During a Monday night game against the Texas Rangers, Fenway Park also had a moment of prayer for Ortiz.