Red Sox Legend Johnny Pesky Dies

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Boston Globe
Legendary Red Sox player, broadcaster, manager, and coach Johnny Pesky died Monday. He was 92. Pesky, a player in the baseball era that included Ted Williams and Phil Rizzuto, was a lifetime .307 hitter but was never inducted into the Hall of Fame. Pesky, who sat out three seasons due to war service, famously hesitated making a throw during the 1946 World Series, which set in motion a series of events that lost the series for the Sox. But the franchise forgave the play, and Pesky spent his life working for the team—and pitcher Mel Parnell named the right-field foul pole at Fenway Park Pesky’s Pole after him.