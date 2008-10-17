Red Sox Win Thriller

CHEAT SHEET
The Boston Globe’s Bob Ryan was a stand-in for the Red Sox hordes last night. Appearing on a web video after Boston’s amazing 8-7 win in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, Ryan’s hair was mussed, his sentences unkempt. The facts were plain enough: Trailing Tampa Bay 7-0 after in the bottom of the 7th inning, Boston mounted a furious comeback, powered by homeruns from David Ortiz and J.D. Drew. Drew drove home the winning run with two outs in the 9th inning. “You put this up there with all the great ones,” Ryan stammers. “These guys have earned their niche in Red Sox history.” On to Game 6…