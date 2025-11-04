Official Tells Angry Constituents They Can’t Vote in Other State’s Elections

The nationwide interest in a handful of high profile East Coast elections has left hopeful voters in Kentucky with nowhere to cast a ballot.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams released a statement and posted on X that residents of his state, frustrated by the lack of open polling stations in their area, can’t find any because there are no elections taking place in Kentucky.

“We’re getting calls about polls being closed,” Adams said. “They are closed because we do not have elections today. Kentucky votes next year. You cannot vote today in Kentucky for the mayor of New York City or the Governor of Virginia. Sorry.”

We’re getting calls about polls being closed. They are closed because we do not have elections today. Kentucky votes next year. You cannot vote today in Kentucky for the mayor of New York City or the Governor of Virginia. Sorry. https://t.co/O71e7asXaW — Michael Adams, KY Secretary of State (@KYSecState) November 4, 2025

In Virginia, Democratic nominee Abigail Spanberger faces embattled Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in a race that Spanberger is projected to win.

In New York City, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, 34, is running against Republican Curtis Sliwa, 71, and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 67, who is on the ballot as an Independent.

Both races, as well as the race for governor of New Jersey between Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli, have garnered nationwide attention, including from President Donald Trump.

The president posted on Truth Social on Tuesday that “Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!”

Kentucky, which is led by Democratic governor Andy Beshear, overwhelming supported Trump in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential elections.

Trump has grown increasingly involved in the mayoral race conversation in recent days, going as far as endorsing Cuomo on Monday. He also threatened to cut federal funding if Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, is elected to office.

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The national conservation—which has included extensive coverage of these races on most major outlets including Fox News and CNN—has clearly misled some Americans.

In Kentucky’s Lexington Herald-Leader, Adams’ comment informing voters that their elections take place next year were accompanied by additional context. Kentucky actually is unique in its voting schedule. “In 1992, Kentuckians voted to amend our state constitution to give themselves, and election officials, a year off from elections once every four years,” Adams told the paper.

This means that there are no elections held in the state on odd-years like 2025.

After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 3, 2025

Still, Kentucky isn’t the only state eager to weigh in on the New York, Virginia, and New Jersey races happening on Nov. 4.

Over in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X that he would “impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC,” after the polls close on Tuesday night. Abbott’s threat comes as the New York Post claims that as many as one million people will “flee” the city if Mamdani is elected.