Redbull Skydiver Preps for Jump

    Joerg Mitter, Red Bull / AP Photo

    Redbull gives you wings—or at least lets you fall? After gusty winds derailed his two previous attempts, the energy drink–sponsored skydiver Felix Baumgartner has been given the go-ahead Saturday night by meteorologists to make his record-breaking, death-defying jump early Sunday in New Mexico. A helium balloon will hoist the skydiver 23 miles into the sky in an attempt to break the 1960 high-altitude parachuting record and break the sound barrier with his body. “I want to break the speed of sound, no matter what it takes,” he said.

    Read it at The Boston Globe