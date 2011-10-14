Reddit Thread Becomes Movie

CHEAT SHEET
Two-time Jeopardy winner James Erwin has just earned a ticket to Hollywood: a thread of the author’s “Rome Sweet Rome” posts on the website Reddit.com was picked out by Madhouse Entertainment’s Adam Kolbrenner, who then contacted Erwin to rework the concept into a film. The posts told Erwin’s fictional story of a group of U.S. Marines who are transported back in time to fight in ancient Rome. Kolbrenner introduced the script to Warner Brothers, who quickly bought the rights.