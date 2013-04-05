Reebok Urged to Drop Rick Ross; Zara Labor Practices Under Fire

Protesters Want Rick Ross Dropped from Reebok: Reebok’s sponsorship of Rick Ross is stirring controversy. WWD reports that more than 40 protesters gathered outside a New York City Reebok store on Thursday to protest the rapper’s sexist lyrics, including “Put Molly all in her Champagne, she ain’t even know it. I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.” The rally was arranged by UltraViolet, an activist group against sexism. UltraViolet is working to persuade Reebok to cut ties with Ross. But the group’s staged attempt was unsuccessful: Reebok security reportedly blocked the protesters from entering the store. Ross has since addressed the controversy with a pair of tweets: "I dont condone rape.Apologies for the #lyric interpreted as rape. #BOSS," he wrote in one. The other reads, "Apologies to my many business partners,who would never promote violence against women. @ReebokClassics @ultraviolet." [WWD]

Did Zara Employ Slave Labor?: Zara is under investigation for allegedly using slave labor at one of its Argentinean clothing factories, The Telegraph reports. Upon factory inspection, a workers’ rights group reportedly found immigrants who work 13 hour–plus shifts in sweatshoplike conditions. “They were not registered and they were living in terrible conditions,” said Juan Gómez Centurion, who heads Argentina’s Government Control Agency. “They had no official documents and were held against their will; they were not allowed to leave their workplaces without permission.” A Zara spokesperson responded to The Telegraph, saying the allegations have surprised company officials and that Zara has not received any complaints from Argentinean police. [The Telegraph]

Marilyn Monroe–Inspired Shoes: A new collection of footwear inspired by Hollywood siren Marilyn Monroe is set to launch in September. The line will accompany an already existing collection of apparel and accessories by Authentic Brands Group. According to Nick Woodhouse, CEO of Authentic Brands Group, the shoes will span a wide range of styles: “Marilyn is fun and flirty, but she’s also glamorous and sophisticated,” he said. “It’s a little bit of both, and it will touch on everything.” [Vogue UK]

Marzotto Family Charged in Tax Case: Members of the Marzotto family, the clan behind luxury Italian Marzotto Group, have been charged with tax evasion. The charge stems from the manufacturing group’s 2007 sale of Valentino to European private equity firm Permira, which brought in more than €782 million (roughly $1 billion). The Marzotto family denies all tax evasion allegations. [WWD]