Reese Witherspoon Rumored to Be Casually Dating German Financier
NEW BEAU?
Newly on the market, Reese Witherspoon might be off the market again. The Morning Show actress was photographed on a night out with German financier Oliver Haarmann in New York City on Wednesday. According to a People source, the two are “friends and it’s just casual.” Rumors of their supposed romance were sparked last month after they were spotted having another dinner together. The outlet reports that Haarmann is a founding partner at Searchlight Capital and is a minority co-owner of the New York Islanders hockey team. Witherspoon, 48, filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, in March 2023. Their divorce was finalized shortly five months later. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said in a statement at the time. The two share one son, Tennessee, 11. Witherspoon has an older daughter and son, Ava, 24, and Deacon, 20, from her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe. The two actors split in 2006.