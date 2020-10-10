Regeneron Executive and Board Member Sell $1M in Stock After Trump Praises Their COVID Treatment
‘IT’S A CURE’
An executive and a board member of Regeneron sold more than $1 million in company stock after President Donald Trump touted the benefits of their coronavirus treatment, according to NBC News. On Oct. 5, Marion McCourt, a senior vice president, sold $260,000 worth of shares, and Joseph Goldstein, a member of the board of directors, sold $740,000, NBC reports, citing filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The pharmaceutical company makes an experimental anti-viral COVID-19 drug that doctors used to treat Trump after he contracted the virus, which the White House made public last Friday. “They gave me Regeneron,” the president later said in a Twitter video. “It’s a cure.” A Regeneron spokesperson told NBC, “These [trades] are pre-established at a time when the executive/director is not aware of any material, nonpublic information about Regeneron and automatically trigger when the stock hits a certain price.”