Reggie Bush to Forfeit Heisman

New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush returned his Heisman Trophy—awarded to the most outstanding player in collegiate football—after being under pressure for receiving improper benefits since his 2005 season at the University of Southern California. "The persistent media speculation regarding allegations dating back to my years at USC has been both painful and distracting," Bush said in a statement. "In no way should the storm around these allegations reflect in any way on the dignity of this award, nor on any other institutions or individuals. Nor should it distract from outstanding performances and hard-earned achievements either in the past, present or future." The Heisman Trust, which had been reviewing whether or not Bush should keep the award, had yet to make a decision. Vince Young, the 2005 runner-up for the trophy, said he wouldn't turn down the trophy if the Heisman Trust decided to hand it over to him.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10