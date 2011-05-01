Regime Shells Dara'a

CHEAT SHEET
Syrian President Bashar Assad's brutal crackdown on protesters continued Sunday with the shelling of Dara'a's Roman quarter. Dara'a, where protests began six weeks ago after a group of teens was arrested for drawing graffiti, has been without water, fuel, or electricity since Monday, when the regime sent troops backed by armor and snipers into the city. A witness said men were forbidden from leaving their homes but women were permitted to leave the house in search of bread. The shelling comes a day after four people were killed when troops raided a mosque that had been a focal point of protests. At least 65 people were killed Friday, most of them in Dara'a.