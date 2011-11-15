Reich: Why 2012 Will Suck for Everyone

CHEAT SHEET
As a veteran of the Clinton administration, the Christian Science Monitor’s Robert Reich speaks with some authority when he says America is witnessing “the worst politics in living memory.” But while voters are pissed, the sad truth is 2012 will likely produce an utterly “passionless presidential race,” where liberals reluctantly back the gutless President Obama and conservatives hold their nose and vote for cynical flip-flopper Mitt Romney. The progressive Reich speculates optimistically that Occupiers might use this time to strategize for the future, but “the nation’s problems may not wait.”