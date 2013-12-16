Relative: Signer Burned Men Alive

CHEAT SHEET
Are we going to find out that the fake Mandela signer killed Jimmy Hoffa? A relative of the fraudulent signer during Nelson Mandela’s funeral said that he was part of a group of people that burned two men to their deaths in 2003. The group allegedly found two men with a stolen television set, and then allegedly placed tires around the men’s necks and set them ablaze. Two suspects went on trial for the attack, but the imposter signer was allegedly deemed mentally unfit.