Relatives Shut Out of Huguette Clark’s Burial

Even in death, Huguette Clark can’t escape controversy. After the 104-year-old copper heiress died in a hospital Tuesday, her family was shut out of her burial at the sprawling Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, N.Y. Relatives asked about services but were told there would be none. "It was Ms. Clark's specific wishes and instructions that no funeral service or mass be held," attorney Wallace Bock wrote. "We expect interment to take place immediately." The woman cut off contact with family members five or six years ago, and Bock and Clark’s accountant are currently under investigation for allegedly mishandling her fortune. A will has not been filed. Relatives said they had cooperated with Clark on rearranging the family mausoleum to make room for her.
