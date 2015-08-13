Religious Couple ‘Held Teen Sex Slave’

CHEAT SHEET
Police have arrested a Florida couple accused of holding a teen girl hostage for five years and using her as a sex slave. Rob Johnson, 44, and his wife, Marie Johnson, 43, allegedly used the Old Testament as justification for sexually abusing the girl between the ages of 13 and 18. The unnamed victim was allegedly homeschooled and coached on how to lie to doctors about sexual activity. She is now 21, and escaped the situation when her grandmother bought her a ticket out of the state. Both Johnsons were released on a $600,000 bond.