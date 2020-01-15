R.E.M. Co-Founder: Band Exploring ‘Legal Avenues’ to Keep Trump From Playing Our Music

Mike Mills, a founding member of R.E.M., said the band is exploring legal solutions to prevent President Trump from using their music at his rallies. “We are aware that the President (Trump) continues to use our music at his rallies,” Mills tweeted on Wednesday. “We are exploring all legal avenues to prevent this, but if that’s not possible please know that we do not condone the use of our music by this fraud and con man.” The band had a similar reaction when Trump walked out to their song “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” during a 2015 event. A number of artists—from Pharrell Williams to Rihanna—have condemned and moved to stop their music being used at Trump rallies. The Rolling Stones and Adele have also publicly stated that Trump’s team did not ask their permission before playing their songs at events.