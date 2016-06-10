Remains of Missing Boston Mob Victim Found

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
Twenty-three years after he went missing, a Boston nightclub owner with mob ties has been identified through a DNA analysis of human remains found in Providence in late March. The FBI announced the news Thursday, noting the distraught family of Massachusetts resident Steven DiSarro could now finally get some closure. Although investigators were never able to close the case after DiSarro’s disappearance, he was presumed to have fallen victim to Boston mob boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme. Salemme’s son, who was also accused of involvement in DiSarro’s disappearance, was an assistant manager at the victim’s South Boston nightclub. Salemme was close to infamous mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2013.