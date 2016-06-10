CHEAT SHEET

    COLD CASE

    Remains of Missing Boston Mob Victim Found

    Twenty-three years after he went missing, a Boston nightclub owner with mob ties has been identified through a DNA analysis of human remains found in Providence in late March. The FBI announced the news Thursday, noting the distraught family of Massachusetts resident Steven DiSarro could now finally get some closure. Although investigators were never able to close the case after DiSarro’s disappearance, he was presumed to have fallen victim to Boston mob boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme. Salemme’s son, who was also accused of involvement in DiSarro’s disappearance, was an assistant manager at the victim’s South Boston nightclub. Salemme was close to infamous mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2013.

