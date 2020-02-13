Police: Remains of Woman Who Died ‘Dumpster Diving’ Found in Landfill

Read it at NBC News
Police in North Carolina say a 30-year-old woman reported missing last month appears to have died in the process of “dumpster diving.” Remains believed to belong to Stephanie Cox were found in a landfill earlier this week after she was reported missing on Jan. 30. The Burlington Police Department said Cox “is believed to have been attempting to collect items from a dumpster” behind a strip mall that night when a truck arrived to empty the dumpster. “This case brings to light the dangers associated with collections from dumpsters,” police said in a statement. “The commonly known practice of ‘dumpster diving’ is not safe.”