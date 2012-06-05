Remains Sent to Vancouver Schools

CHEAT SHEET
Two schools in Vancouver, British Columbia, received packages Tuesday containing what authorities confirmed to be human remains. Police rushed to False Creek Elementary School in the early morning after school officials received a suspicious package. It was unclear why the staff thought the package was suspicious, but another was sent to nearby St. George’s School around the same time. Police and the coroner’s office have launched a full investigation into where the packages came from, searching for a link to the dismemberment murder in Montreal that has gained international notoriety.