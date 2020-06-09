The ‘Remember the Titans’ Director Made a Sexy Erotic Film

It’s tough to find critical and commercial success in Hollywood—and even tougher to sacrifice it to follow one’s unconventional and uncommercial artistic instincts. Nonetheless, that’s precisely what Remember the Titans director Boaz Yakin has done with Aviva, a startlingly unique and inspired work (in virtual theatrical release June 12) that combines song, dance, and Buñuelian devices to depict a romance’s tumultuous rise, fall and rebirth, as well as its participants’ personal attempts to reconcile the warring factions within themselves.

A far cry from Yakin’s mainstream output—which includes Fresh and A Price Above Rubies (which he helmed), and Now You See Me and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (which he penned)—Aviva is a semi-autobiographical love story that reveals its self-conscious modus operandi from the get-go. On a bed, naked Bobbi Jene Smith (the subject of the 2017 documentary Bobbi Jene) informs the audience that she’s a dancer and choreographer, hired to be an actress, reading words written by others in front of cameras, for a performance as a male character named Eden, who’s also played by Tyler Phillips—who suddenly materializes in her place on the same bed, sans clothes. We then see Aviva (Zina Zinchenko), a redheaded woman at a bathroom mirror. She admits that she didn’t know these cameras would be present when she first met Eden via Nissan (John Mastrojohn)—a guy introduced, like so many supporting figures, via a full-frontal nude portrait—whom she explains set her up with Eden even though he lived in New York City and she resided in Paris.

An email pen-pal relationship ensues, and as the two describe their correspondence in narration—with Smith providing Eden’s inner voice—the duo engage in detached, solo modern dances through their respective environments. In sunshiny light, Aviva’s movements are warm and inviting; in bluish-grey hues, Eden’s are tormented and searching. Having already had his leads break the fourth wall, Yakin brings the two together first cinematically through juxtaposed imagery, and then in physical reality, only to subsequently send Aviva racing down a rabbit hole of memories from the pair’s childhood, full of angry and sexualized experiences that will eventually speak—silently, but powerfully—to the tangled emotional hang-ups plaguing them in adulthood.