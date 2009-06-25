Remembering Michael: A Video Tribute

Thriller

Long considered the greatest video of all time, it was a triumph in so many ways: its choreography, as an homage to horror films, and of course the song itself.

The Moonwalk

It ranks up there with Elvis and The Beatles on Ed Sullivan: Michael Jackson, bringing the world the moonwalk.

We Are the World

Jackson was at the height of his fame when he recorded this 1985 single to benefit USA for Africa.

Never Can Say Goodbye

From The Flip Wilson Show, here’s a young Michael bringing the magic with the Jackson 5.

Off the Wall

Here’s the title track from the 1979 album Off the Wall. The album sold over 20 million copies.

Black or White

Arguably his last great single, “Black or White,” was released in 1991 on Jackson’s Dangerous album. It would be Jackson’s personal life, more than his music, that would hold the attention of the public from then on.