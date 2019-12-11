Remington Arms to Stand Trial in Suit Filed by Sandy Hook Families in 2021
Remington Arms Co., the gunmaker of the semiautomatic rifle used in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, is set to stand trial over its marketing of the gun in September 2021. The lawsuit, filed by family members of nine children and educators killed in the attack, claims that Remington’s marketing practices for the Bushmaster XM15 rifle inspired the shooter to open fire at the Connecticut elementary school, killing 26 people. The trial schedule was agreed upon by lawyers for the families and Remington on Wednesday in a Waterbury, Connecticut court. Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled against Remington’s original proposal to schedule the trial for 2022. Remington attempted to appeal the lawsuit and argued that a 2005 federal law protected gun manufacturers from being sued, which Connecticut’s highest court rejected in March.