Remnick's Obama Bio Out in April

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Media Bistro
Expect Oprah to like this. The first of several Barack Obama biographies to hit bookstores this spring will be The Bridge: The Life and Rise of Barack Obama by New Yorker editor and Pulitzer Prize winner David Remnick, due for release on April 9. Based on hundreds of on-the-record interviews, including talks with the Reverend Jeremiah Wright, Jesse Jackson, and Bill Ayers, the book is said to focus on Obama’s life up until his inauguration as president. Remnick won the Pulitzer Prize for his 1994 account of the fall of the Soviet Union, Lenin's Tomb.