Remorseful Rainn Wilson Realizes His Transphobic Joke Was a Dud
HOW VERY MICHAEL SCOTT
The Office actor Rainn Wilson came a bit too close to embodying his inflammatory TV character Dwight Schrute on Wednesday when he tweeted a poor attempt at a joke about transgender people. “TIL you can no longer say ‘nursing or breastfeeding mother’ you have to say ‘chestfeeding person.’ Just FYI,” he originally tweeted. (It appears to have been sparked by a guide recently released by public health service in the U.K. that included more inclusive language for trans parents—but that clearly stated that there was no need to change language when treating non-trans parents.) Wilson admitted on Thursday that it was a “mean crack” that he deleted after “speaking with some Trans friends and educating myself a bit more.”