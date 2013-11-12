Renisha McBride Shot in Face

CHEAT SHEET
Detroit woman Renisha McBride was shot in the face on Nov. 2 as she sought help after a car accident, according to an autopsy released Monday. Police said a Dearborn Heights homeowner accidentally discharged his weapon, killing the 19-year-old black woman. McBride’s family believes that she was racially profiled by the man, although police said they had no indication race had anything to do with the shooting. McBride had been involved in a single-car crash just before 1 a.m., but police were slow to arrive because it was considered a low priority. A source close to the investigation said McBride was allegedly confused after the accident, and repeatedly said she “wanted to go home.”