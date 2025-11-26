Reno-Obsessed Trump Reveals His Next D.C. Remodel Target

The National Mall is due for a MAGA makeover.

President Donald Trump, 79, said Wednesday that the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial has become overrun by “filth,” so he is stepping in to transform the space.

“This is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool before Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and I fix it,” Trump posted to Truth Social, along with a short clip. “Study it hard because you won’t be seeing this Biden filth and incompetence much longer!”

“Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli played in the background of the clip.

Aerial view of the Lincoln Memorial, Reflecting Pool, Washington Monument, and, in the distance, the U.S. Capitol Building. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

The reflecting pool was not installed by former President Joe Biden. It was completed in 1923 and designed to reflect either the Washington Monument or the then-newly constructed Lincoln Memorial, depending on how one looks at it.

Aerial photos of the pool taken earlier this month show a significant amount of algae on its bottom, which was highlighted in the clip Trump shared on Truth Social.

Algae can be seen at the bottom of the reflecting pool in this June aerial image. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Trump did not say how he will alter the pool. However, if his other remodels of MAGA 2.0 are any barometer, the space will be hardly recognizable by the time he is through with it.

In his second term, the president has fitted the Oval Office with a blinding amount of golden trinkets, trophies, and gilding; demolished the entire East Wing for a ballroom; paved over the Rose Garden to make it resemble a Mar-a-Lago patio; and defaced the West Colonnade, which connects the Oval Office to the residence, by installing a “President Walk of Fame” complete with golden frames and script signage.

President Donald Trump shows off his West Colonnade additions to Saudi Arabia’s prime minister, Mohammed bin Salman. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Despite significant headwinds on tackling the affordability crisis and shielding the so-called “Epstein files,” the president has managed to squeeze in time for a handful of other remodeling projects—like greenlighting the addition of an “Arc De Trump” to greet visitors entering the nation’s capital from Virginia.

An artist's impression of the 'Arc De Trump' that the president wants to build, which he posted online. Truth Social

Trump also added gold curtains and ornamentation to the Cabinet Room; replaced the Lincoln Bedroom Bathroom’s Art Deco green tile with marble; chopped down historic trees on the White House grounds; and added a pair of massive flagpoles that now tower over the White House on each of its lawns, all in 10 months.

President Donald Trump’s renovation of the Lincoln Bedroom Bathroom was not so subtle, as shown in the above before and after. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/TruthSocial