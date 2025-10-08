Rep Drags Trump, 79, Over His Stumbling and Blundering

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett said Tuesday that she has identified the reason for President Donald Trump’s attacks on her, and used examples of him stumbling and blundering to prove her point.

The Democratic lawmaker posted on X about some of the president’s recent criticisms, including how he has called her a “very low IQ person.”

“I finally figured it out! He can’t stop saying my name because it’s possibly the only one that he can pronounce,” Crockett wrote, adding: “other members’ names trip him up like those stairs on Air Force 1 or like Acetaminophen.”

In her post, Crockett included a video of Trump tripping up the stairs of Air Force One this summer while an advertisement for holiday travel on British airliner Jet 2 plays in the background—a meme that contrasts the upbeat music of the Jess Glynne song “Hold My Hand” with unpleasant or dangerous situations.

Crockett’s reference to acetaminophen related to Trump having a difficult time pronouncing the word while urging pregnant women last month not to take the over-the-counter drug Tylenol. Many experts in the medical field have rejected Trump’s position.

Also last month, Trump mispronounced the name “Abraham.”

When reached for comment Tuesday, the White House fired back at Crockett, the vice ranking member on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“Jasmine Crock O’ S--t is a loser of the highest order and nobody respects her,” Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast. “Instead of being hooked on social media 24/7, she should actually do her job. But that’s probably asking too much of her.”

The verbal sparring between Crockett and Trump escalated late last month.

During an Oval Office exchange with reporters, all it took was the mention of Crockett’s name to set off the president, who asked in jest whether she was related to “the late, great Davy Crockett.”

“Let me tell you before you even ask: She’s a very low IQ person,” Trump said before the reporter could get her question out. “I mean, if we ever have to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one who should take one because she shouldn’t even be…”

“I want the American people to know that when you stand up to a bully, you win. Do not back down. Do not bend," Crockett said of Trump. John Medina/Getty Images for MoveOn

Trump trailed off before restarting: “So I have no idea what you’re gonna—but I don’t even think we should waste our time. This is a low IQ person who I can’t even believe is a congressperson."

That night, Crockett went on MSNBC to talk about her tactics with Trump.

“I want the American people to know that when you stand up to a bully, you win. Do not back down. Do not bend,” she told All In anchor Chris Hayes, hours after the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, one of Trump’s perceived political enemies.