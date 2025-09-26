Triggered Trump Melts Down at Mention of Dem Star

President Donald Trump completely lost his cool in the Oval Office on Thursday at the mere mention of rising Democratic star Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

The president, 79, was taking questions from reporters while signing orders when a reporter brought up the Texas congresswoman, but Trump didn’t even let her get to her actual question before melting down.

“Jasmine Crockett?” Trump asked, immediately cutting her off. “Remember what I say: Is she a relation to the late, great Davy Crockett? I don’t think so.”

Donald Trump and Jasmine Crockett Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

The Democratic lawmaker has made a name for herself on Capitol Hill for her fiery speeches and for sparring with MAGA House members.

Trump’s Thursday attack on Crockett did not stop there. He continued to rant about the congresswoman and attorney with a line of attack that he has often used against women of color.

“Let me tell you before you even ask: She’s a very low IQ person,” Trump claimed. “I mean, if we ever have to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one who should take one because she shouldn’t even be…”

President Donald Trump melted down at the very mention of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's name while answering questions in the Oval Office on Thursday. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The president, who didn’t even get out a complete sentence, then stumbled over his words as he continued with his attack.

“So I have no idea what you’re gonna—but I don’t even think we should waste our time. This is a low IQ person who I can’t even believe is a congressperson,” the president said, shaking his head.

It was the second time Trump spoke Crockett’s name in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, he specifically mentioned her—without provocation—and again mentioned his perception of her IQ while going after what he called the “radical left.”

Trump went after Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, pictured September 8, 2025, multiple times on Thursday while answering questions in the Oval Office. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Also on Thursday, the president brought up another Democratic congresswoman of color he repeatedly likes to attack: Rep. Ilhan Omar, though he butchered her first name.

“Between her and Ill-man Omar and the group,” Trump began. “You know I met the head of Somalia. Did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said ‘I don’t want her.’”

As the president spoke, his top administration officials—who were flanking him—laughed.

Omar is a Minnesota congresswoman who was born in Somalia before coming to the U.S. as a young girl.

Trump wrote a nasty post on Truth Social attacking her as well as her Somali roots last week after a GOP effort to censure her failed.

President Donald Trump was triggered by the mere mention of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's name while answering questions in the Oval Office on Thursday and went on a rant against the Democratic lawmaker. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Finally, the president reined himself in and asked the reporter to share what Crockett said. The reporter asked Trump if he thought there should be consequences for the Texas lawmaker comparing ICE to “slave patrols.”

“As somebody who understands history, when I see ICE, I see slave patrols,” Crockett said during an MSNBC interview on Sunday, just days before an attack on an ICE facility in Texas.

“If you know the history of policing in this country, then you understand that they were born out of slave patrols. And now with the Supreme Court saying this, it’s almost like you can just go grab them up,” Crockett said.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has frequently blasted Donald Trump during her time in office. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Trump on Thursday said he did believe she had “gone over the line” and accused Democrats of becoming “radical left lunatics” before ranting about New York and the mayoral race.