Jasmine Crockett Torches Trump for Following the ‘Playbook Out of Hitler’

Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett isn’t mincing words about Donald Trump.

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, the congresswoman warned that the president is drawing inspiration from Adolf Hitler.

“When we see the consolidation of power, when we see them trying to chill the speech of jokesters, when we‘re seeing all of this, that is a playbook out of Hitler,” Crockett told anchor Dana Bash, adding: “And I won‘t deny it.”

"That is a playbook out of Hitler," Rep. Crockett said during CNN's State of the Union. CNN

The 44-year-old lawmaker was seemingly referencing the recent suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which many are decrying as a violation of free speech.

The move followed public threats from the Trump-appointed FCC Chair, who vowed retribution against ABC over Kimmel’s remarks about Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin.

“my responsibility is to be transparent and to be honest, and the reality is that we are living in a time in which this administration and this regime is not interested in making sure that people understand history,” Rep. Crockett said. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Crockett also slammed Trump for “calling for violence,” pointing to the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

It’s not the first time Crockett has compared Trump to the Nazi dictator.

In July, she noted the obedience to Trump among Republican ranks had been underscored by the furor surrounding his administration’s handling of recent developments in theJeffrey Epstein case.

“They want to show they’re loyal to this, you know, I don’t even know what to call him,” the congresswoman told MSNBC at the time. “I’ve called him so many things, but wannabe Hitler for sure.”

On Sunday, CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Crockett on whether her incendiary comments could be contributing to a politically volatile climate.

“Do you have a responsibility as an elected official not to raise the temperature, but rather lower the temperature?” Bash asked.

But Crockett doubled down, saying it was her “responsibility” to speak truthfully about the president and his administration.

“My responsibility is to be transparent and to be honest, and the reality is that we are living in a time in which this administration and this regime is not interested in making sure that people understand history,” she said.

“No, we absolutely need to understand how these things could cause us harm.”

Trump, for his part, hasn’t held back on the congresswoman either. In an August post on Truth Social, the former president attacked Crockett’s intelligence and challenged her to take an IQ test.

Trump previously called the Texas congresswoman a “lowlife” and a “low-IQ person.” Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/Getty Images