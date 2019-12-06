CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Duncan Hunter to Resign From Congress
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) announced Friday that he will be resigning from Congress in the coming weeks after he pleaded guilty to misusing his campaign funds. “Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress,” he said in a statement, according to CBS News. “It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years.” Hunter and his wife were accused of using $250,000 of his campaign funds for a variety of personal expenses—including extramarital affairs, vacations, and paying off credit cards. According to news station KGTV, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will reportedly be sentenced in March.