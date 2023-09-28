Comer Says He’ll Finally Subpoena Hunter and James Biden
FISHING EXPEDITION
House Republicans are finally taking the long-awaited step of issuing a set of subpoenas to examine the bank records of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and James Biden, the president’s brother, as part of their long-shot bid at jumpstarting an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced in a hearing Thursday. “Today I will subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden, James Biden and their affiliated companies,” Comer said at the hearing, lauding it as the “next step of this investigation.” Comer waffled on taking such an action earlier this month, arguing Hunter could simply fight the subpoenas in court. The move comes after an embarrassing first impeachment hearing where many of the GOP’s star witnesses said there wasn’t evidence for impeachment, underscoring the rocky ground on which Republicans have staked their hopes.