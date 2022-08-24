Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D) won his primary election against fellow Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D) Tuesday night, ending a tense nominating contest that pit two longtime New York Democrats against one another.

Their uncomfortable member-versus-member matchup was the result of redistricting, which threw New York City’s congressional delegation into chaos earlier this year as their territories merged. Maloney had already been facing a handful of progressive challengers—including Suraj Patel, who stayed in the race to battle both incumbents.

But in the waning days of the primary, Nadler appeared to emerge as a party favorite for the nomination. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) endorsed him as did Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). And the congressman managed to utilize his high-profile role in impeaching former President Donald Trump as a winning narrative on the campaign trail—as well as his Jewish faith in the heavily Jewish district.

Maloney, meanwhile, sought to frame herself as a reliable vote for the party’s agenda and highlighted her position as the only woman in the race. But she faced a bout of tough headlines in recent weeks after repeatedly insisting President Joe Biden would not run for a second term in 2024. The president, himself, has insisted he’s running again.

No sitting members of Congress endorsed Maloney, though she, like Nadler, had support from a number of local lawmakers and groups. Both Nadler and Maloney are part of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and have few differences on policy.

New York’s 12th congressional district is heavily Democratic, meaning Nadler is virtually guaranteed to win re-election this November.