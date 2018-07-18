Rep. Jim Jordan Interviewed by Firm Investigating Ohio State Sex-Abuse Claims

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who has recently been accused of ignoring sexual-abuse complaints against a wrestling team doctor at Ohio State University, was interviewed by a law firm looking into the accusations. The Associated Press reports that Jordan spoke to the firm about the now-deceased doctor, Richard Strauss, who has been accused of sexually harassing and abusing wrestling team members when they came to him for treatment. “He told them the same things he’s told everybody in the press,” Jordan’s spokesperson, Ian Fury, said. “You know, the story stays the same because the truth doesn’t change.” Jordan was the assistant coach for Ohio State wrestling between 1987 to 1995. He’s stated publicly that he did not know about Strauss’ behavior. The university says the abuse allegations against Strauss involve athletes from 14 different sports.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED